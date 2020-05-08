Watch 4 Classic Gwynn Games Saturday on What Would Have Been His 60th Birthday

Share This Article:

The MLB Network has been queuing up classic ballgames nonstop during this spring without live baseball.

Padre fans take note: Saturday they shine the spotlight on Mr. Padre.

That’s fitting, because May 9 would have been the late Tony Gwynn’s 60th birthday, so MLB will break out a documentary, along with his best games, starting at 8 a.m. (all times PST).

Early birds can enjoy “Mr. Padre,” a 2018 documentary on Gwynn’s life. These games follow:

• 9 a.m.: 1994 All-Star Game

• Noon: San Francisco Giants vs. Padres, Aug. 4, 1993

• 3 p.m.: Padres vs. Montreal Expos, Aug. 6, 1999

• 7 p.m.: Game 5, 1984 National League Championship Series

In the Montreal game, Gwynn served up his 3,000th hit. He played his entire career in San Diego, hitting .338, while also winning eight batting titles and appearing in the All-Star Game 15 times.

He entered baseball’s Hall of Fame in 2007. Though he never played in Petco Park, a statue of him was placed outside the stadium in his honor just before his Hall of Fame induction.

Gwynn, 54, died in 2014 after a battle with cancer. Baseball honored him two years later by rechristening the National League batting title with his name.

– Staff reports

