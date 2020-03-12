National Lacrosse League Suspends Season Due To Coronavirus

Seals players Connor Kelly and Drew Belgrave hug after a win against the Vancouver Warriors. Photo courtesy of the San Diego Seals

The National Lacrosse League, which features the San Diego Seals, announced Thursday that it is temporarily suspending play over concerns of the coronavirus spreading.

The Seals will not travel to Vancouver for its game on Friday night and it remains unclear if the indefinite suspension of play will affect future home or road games, according to team spokeswoman Hannah Kosh.

“We will continue to evaluate this situation and remain in constant communication with health, team, business and league officials across North America,” Kosh said in a statement. “Security and safety are our top priorities and focus in these challenging and unprecedented times, and we will continue to provide updates on resumption and rescheduling of play as they are determined.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom recommended that all large gatherings that include 250 people or more, including college and school sporting events, should be postponed or canceled.

The team’s next game after Friday is scheduled for March 20 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, but it remains unclear if that game will be played.

The Seals have gone 6-6 since the season started on Dec. 7.

–City News Service

