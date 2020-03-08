Both UC San Diego Hoops Teams Bring Home CCAA Championships

Share This Article:

UC San Diego claimed two basketball titles Saturday on their home court at RIMAC Arena, which hosted the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

For the fourth straight season, the top seeded men’s team beat out second seed Cal Poly Pomona, this time by a score of 76-62. They also extended their win streak to 22 games.

Redshirt sophomore guard and CCAA Most Valuable Player Tyrell Roberts scored 14 on the way to being named tournament MVP.

After a tournament record 45-point effort in Friday’s semifinal, Cal Poly held him scoreless in the first half. The Tritons also lost senior captain Scott Everman to injury after just three minutes.

Check out a photo gallery from tonight’s championship win: https://t.co/X3bkJi6m4t 📸 Chadd Cady#GoTritons — UC San Diego Men’s Hoops (@UCSDmbb) March 8, 2020

After the break, Roberts got hot. He buried three treys in the first 2:45 of the second half to help the Tritons built their biggest lead of the night, 45-33.

Senior forward Christian Oshita scored eight in the first half. In doing so, he became the second UCSD player in the program’s Division II history to score 1,500 points.

In addition to Roberts, officials also named Oshita and Marek Sullivan to the CCAA All-Tournament Team.

Meanwhile, the No. 25 women’s basketball team captured their second-straight CCAA title with a 73-62 win over No. 19 Cal State San Marcos, earning them an automatic bid to the Division II NCAA Championships.

The Tritons’ crown is the women’s program’s third.

The Tritons improved to 25-5, while the Cougars fell to 25-5.

UC San Diego jumped out to an early advantage and held onto it throughout the first quarter, They entered halftime with a 31-27 lead. The Tritons’ offense heated up in the third and fourth quarters, as they put up 21 points in each to secure the victory.

Conference MVP Julia Macabuhay led the way with a game-high 27 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Macabuhay, Tyla Turner, and Sydney Brown earned spots on the All-Tournament Team. Turner was named the Tournament MVP.

On Sunday webcasts, the NCAA will announce the teams joining the automatic tournament qualifiers. They will reveal the regional locations and seedings as well, with UCSD seeking a bid for a West Regional.

The women’s qualifiers, at 7 p.m., can be viewed here. while the men’s, at 7:30 p.m. can be watched here.

– Staff reports

Both UC San Diego Hoops Teams Bring Home CCAA Championships was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: