UCSD Claims Share of CCAA Championship With 16th Straight Win

Playing its final home game of the regular season over the weekend, UC San Diego picked up its 16th win in a row, an 80-67 triumph over Cal State Los Angeles at RIMAC Arena.

UCSD, ranked No. 4, improved to 24-1 overall and 18-1 in Division II California Collegiate Athletic Association play.

The Tritons’ win Saturday combined with Cal State San Bernardino’s home loss to Chico State the same night ensures UCSD at least a share of the CCAA regular season title for the second straight season.

Cal State LA (11-13 overall, 6-12 CCAA) built a quick 10-4 lead less than four minutes into the game. However, the Tritons offense kicked into gear from there, going on an impressive 20-0 run over the next six minutes to build a 24-10 lead.

At halftime, UCSD led 42-23.

The Tritons shot 65% in the first half and were led in scoring by Christian Oshita with nine. Senior forward Scott Everman and junior guard Gabe Hadley added eight apiece.

The Golden Eagles scored six quick points to cut the deficit to 42-29, but the Tritons regrouped. With 6:05 left, the home team stretched its lead to 20.

Oshita led four Tritons in double figures, finishing with 19 points and nine rebounds. Hadley knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 14, while Everman scored 10.

UC San Diego hits the road for its final three games of the regular season. The team visits Cal State East Bay at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

– Staff reports

