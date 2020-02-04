No Mookie for Padres – Reports Say Former MVP Headed to Dodgers

Share This Article:

The Los Angeles Dodgers apparently have overtaken the San Diego Padres in the race for a prize pick-up – Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts.

MLB.com offered details on the trade late Tuesday as several outlets, including The Athletic and Yahoo.com, first reported the trade. The deal also involved the Minnesota Twins.

Betts will go to Los Angeles, along with Boston pitcher David Price, in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo. Dodger pitcher Kenta Maeda heads to the Twins, while Minnesota is set to send pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston.

The teams had not confirmed the trade as of late Tuesday, MLB noted.

Recap of what has been reported in tonight's blockbuster: Dodgers reportedly get OF Mookie Betts, LHP David Price and cash. Red Sox reportedly get OF Alex Verdugo (from Dodgers) and RHP Brusdar Graterol (from Minnesota). Twins reportedly get RHP Kenta Maeda. Per @JeffPassan pic.twitter.com/7xUthhg4xD — MLB (@MLB) February 5, 2020

The National League West rivals were said to be the likeliest destinations for Betts, a former American League MVP.

The Padres were considered a long shot to obtain Betts, though reports indicated Wil Myers had been discussed as part of any deal.

The team, however, holds the rights to a boatload of prospects, should other opportunities arise.

The Padres’ poor second-half performance 2019 led to the firing of manager Andy Green shortly before the season ended. The team hired Jayce Tingler in October.

The Padres badly wanted Mookie Betts, and the fact he's headed to the Dodgers makes this more disappointing, though LA's ability to take on David Price loomed large. That said, SD finds itself in this position partly because of a combination of big contracts and underperformance. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) February 5, 2020

– Staff reports

