Mookie and Manny and ‘Nando, Oh My! But Don’t Bet on It, Padres Fans

Multiple outlets, led by The Athletic, noted late Thursday that the San Diego Padres and the Boston Red Sox have discussed a trade for Mookie Betts.

The 2018 American League MVP has been a prime trade target this off season. Everyone from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Atlanta Braves has been mentioned as a club interested in the star outfielder’s services.

Betts, 27, though will be a free agent in 2021. That means teams would hesitate to give up their top prospects, according to MLB.com, for someone who would only stay for one season.

The Padres, however, are loaded with young talent. The reports indicated that Wil Myers also would go to Boston should a trade take place.

MLB.com warned though that the “trade remains unlikely.”

Still, it’s a tantalizing thought for fans tired of also-ran finishes in the National League West. The signing of Manny Machado last off-season signaled a new day to long-suffering fans, as did the promise of rookie sensation Fernando Tatis Jr., though he was lost to injury in 2019.

MLB.com noted “there’s clearly room for another impact bat” at Petco Park. Fans will have to wait and see if there’s a chance Betts can be it.

– Staff reports

