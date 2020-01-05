UCSD Men’s Hoops Claws Back, Then Holds Off Cal State East Bay 76-73

Despite trailing by 16 early, the UC San Diego men’s basketball team rallied for a 76-73 victory over Cal State East Bay Saturday night at home. Support Times of San Diego's growth

With its fifth straight win, the sixth-ranked Tritons strengthened their position atop the California Collegiate Athletic Association standings. The team improved to 7-1 in CCAA play and 13-1 overall.

The Pioneers lost their third straight CCAA contest, and fell to 9-6, 5-4 in the CCAA. Forward Scott Everman scored a season-high 21 points, while Marek Sullivan had a double-double with 12 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. Guard Mikey Howell recorded his second straight double-double, with 14 points and 11 assists. He also logged the 300th assist of his career.

The team got off to an uncharacteristically sluggish start at RIMAC Arena. The Pioneers jumped to a 12-2 lead. They also connected on five of their first six 3-pointers, building to a 24-8 lead. But UC San Diego cut the deficit to 36-33 by the half.

With just over 13 minutes to play, Howell found Everman, who converted a layup to give the Tritons their first lead of the game, 45-44.

From that point UC San Diego never trailed, though the Pioneers had a chance to tie with a three-pointer that went off the mark as time expired.

UC San Diego travels to Turlock to play Stanislaus State on at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

– Staff reports

