Share This Article:

San Diego State, despite a challenge by Fresno State’s defense, won again Wednesday, remaining undefeated by setting aside the Bulldogs 61-52.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Fresno State held early leads before the Aztecs took off on a 10-0 run near the break, to move ahead 25-17.

“It was a defensive struggle the first half,” coach Brian Dutcher said after the game. “Both teams played really good defense.”

The Aztecs, now 3-0 in the Mountain West, remain one of two undefeated teams in the country. They also sit among the top 15 teams in both major national polls. Fresno State fell to 4-10 overall, and 0-3 in the conference.

Take a look at how Malachi got to 1000:#GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/rB3Azm02Md — Aztec M. Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) January 1, 2020

San Diego State held Fresno State to 17 points in the first half, the third time this season the team kept an opponent under 20 points in a half. Late in the game, the Aztecs led by as many as 16.

Junior forward Matt Mitchell made his first start of the season in place of the ailing Nathan Mensah, who is dealing with a respiratory issue.

Junior guard Malachi Flynn, a transfer, scored his 1,000th career point at the 12:22 mark of the second half. He led scorers with 16, followed by Mitchell with 15.

The teams played before 12,414 at Viejas Arena. The Aztecs hit the road this weekend to play Utah State (13-2), last year’s conference champs.

“Someone asked me if I wanted to lose a game to take the pressure off and I said ‘Are you insane?’ coach Brian Dutcher said. “I want to win them all. We like the pressure.”

The game begins at 7 p.m. PST Saturday.

– Staff reports

No Pressure As San Diego State Remains Undefeated With 61-52 Win Over Fresno State was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: