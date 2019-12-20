Padre Ian Kinsler Announces Retirement, Will Take Advisory Role With Team

Posted by on in | 6 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Ian Kinsler, Red Sox
Second baseman Ian Kinsler after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 1, 2018, at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. He played for the Padres in 2019. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Icon Sportswire)

Ian Kinsler, a San Diego Padre infielder with a distinguished Major League career prior to his arrival at Petco Park, announced his retirement Friday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

General manager A.J. Preller told MLB.com that Kinsler “will go down as one of the best” among second basemen of his era. He added that Kinsler’s expertise “will be extremely beneficial to our organization.”

He leaves the game as a two-time Gold Glove winner, with a .269 lifetime average. Before his final season in San Diego, he played with the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Angels and the Boston Red Sox.

Kinsler won a World Series championship with the Red Sox in 2018. He hit .217 in San Diego during his final season.

In an interview with The Athletic, Kinsler said injuries had taken their toll. “Pride,” he said “wouldn’t let me go halfway at something that I’ve been doing at 100 percent” over his career.

– Staff reports

Padre Ian Kinsler Announces Retirement, Will Take Advisory Role With Team was last modified: December 20th, 2019 by Editor

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss