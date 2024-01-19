Nathan Fletcher. Photo by Salvatore Giametta

The results of an independent investigation commissioned by the MTS Board of Directors following the filing of the Grecia Figueroa vs. Nathan Fletcher, MTS, et al lawsuit are expected to be released next week.

Former San Diego County Supervisor and MTS chair Nathan Fletcher was a rising political star when he abruptly resigned last March, announcing that he was entering a treatment center for post- traumatic stress, trauma and alcohol abuse, and was abandoning a planned run for state Senate.

Days later, he announced plans to resign his seat altogether, setting his departure date for May 15.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit against Fletcher, former Metropolitan Transit System Public Information Officer Grecia Figueroa, alleges that Fletcher groped her and pursued a sexual relationship with her for months before she was abruptly fired on the day Fletcher announced his state Senate candidacy.

Fletcher has denied the charges, characterizing the link between them as a consensual relationship that he pursued despite being married to former state Assembly member Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher.

The MTS board says that it will release the full report rather than a summary, with privileged or confidential information redacted.