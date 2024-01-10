Nora Vargas. Campaign photo

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas is traveling to Washington, D.C. to meet with federal leaders and attend a swearing-in ceremony for the new U.S. ambassador to Croatia, Vargas’ office announced Wednesday.

Along with watching Nathalie Rayes take the oath of office for the diplomatic position, Vargas will meet with Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-CA, and Tom Perez, director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

According to a news release from Vargas’ office, she will “address a range of the region’s most pressing issues,” including immigration and regional infrastructure investment such as the East Otay Mesa initiative, along with funding needs.

Vargas said she’s looking forward to meeting with Butler and Perez, adding, “From funding for the humanitarian crisis at our border to cleaning up Tijuana River Valley, there is a lot of work to be done in the county of San Diego. I am excited to spark conversation and create partnerships that will move this county forward.”

Vargas said she will be honored “to witness Nathalie Rayes making historic strides as the first Venezuelan-American assuming the role of the nation’s ambassador to Croatia. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my dear friend Ambassador Rayes, and I can’t wait to see her impactful leadership in fostering relations between the United States and Croatia.”

–City News Service