Nora Vargas. Image from cafwd.org

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to retain its current leadership roster, with Nora Vargas as chairwoman, Terra Lawson-Remer as vice chair and Joel Anderson as chair pro tem.

Lawson-Remer, who represents District 3, made a motion to keep Vargas as the board’s leader. She also thanked Vargas for her “wonderful leadership during a very tumultuous year.”

“You had a crazy ride,” Lawson-Remer added.

Along with the passing of an $8 billion budget, 2023 saw the departure of former District 4 Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who resigned in May amid sexual assault and harassment allegations, which he has denied.

Vargas said after the vote that she was “looking forward to a great year.”

In a statement, Vargas said she was “humbled to once again receive the unanimous support of my colleagues to lead our county board. Together, we have been challenged like never before to address some of the most challenging issues facing our diverse communities. Our work and success are directly attributed to the hardworking county employees who every day recommit themselves to serving the great people of San Diego.”

She added that as budgets tighten throughout the state, “we must be diligent and smarter with our resources, prioritize the health and safety of our residents, and support local businesses so that they have an opportunity to thrive.”

Lawson-Remer said she wanted Vargas “to be able to lead this board again, but this time under better circumstances,” and added she was honored to remain as vice chair and looks forward “to moving our county toward a more just, equitable and sustainable future for everyone.”

Vargas received praise from Anderson, who noted their efforts at the San Diego Association of Governments. Vargas is the chairwoman of the SANDAG board of directors, with Anderson also serving a member.

Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe, who formally replaced Fletcher last month, said she was looking forward to working with Vargas.

Jim Desmond, who represents District 5, said he doesn’t always agree with Vargas, but appreciates her leadership.

–City News Service