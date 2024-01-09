The historic San Diego County Administration Building where the Board of Supervisors meets. File photo

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Sarah Aghassi as the county’s temporary chief administrative officer Tuesday, as the search continues for a permanent successor to Helen Robbins-Meyer, who is set depart the position Wednesday.

Aghassi was previously deputy CAO. She has worked for the county for 18 years, first as director of the Office of Strategy and Intergovernmental Affairs, and has also served as general manager for the Land Use & Environmental Group.

Before supervisors voted on consent, Board Chairwoman Nora Vargas said she was excited to support Aghassi as the acting CAO.

“She is a visionary, a compassionate leader, who has been guided by her commitment to equitable service … for achieving the county’s vision,” Vargas said.

In a statement after the vote, Vargas said Aghassi’s “executive and track record of nearly 20 years, and her vast knowledge of the region is exactly what we need.”

It was unclear if the county had set a time frame for selecting a permanent CAO.

Supervisors are also being asked to approve a short-term increase for Aghassi’s annual salary, to $355,721.

Aghassi earned her bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of San Diego, along with a juris doctorate from the University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law.

After 12 years in the position, Robbins-Meyer was expected to depart in late March 2023 and announced her retirement in October 2022. However, a request to keep her on the job followed a political earthquake involving former District 4 Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

Fletcher resigned in May after admitting to an affair with a woman who then sued him, alleging he sexually assaulted and harassed her. He has denied those allegations.

Supervisors voted 4-0 in April 2023 in favor of keeping Robbins-Meyer as interim chief administrative officer for a limited time. In early December, Monica Montgomery Steppe was sworn in as Fletcher’s replacement, after winning a special election on Nov. 7.

In September, supervisors restarted the search for a new CAO. On Thursday, they met in closed session regarding the position but made no formal announcement.

During another special meeting last month, residents and activists stressed transparency in picking a new chief administrative officer, considering the position’s power and influence, which includes overseeing an $8 billion budget.

In related news from Tuesday’s meeting, supervisors presented Robbins- Meyer with a proclamation lauding her for 26 years of service, in what Vargas described as a “bittersweet moment.”

Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer said Robbins-Meyer was a role model, while Supervisor Jim Desmond said the outgoing CAO was “a great asset to the county, and will be greatly missed.”

Robbins-Meyer, who was first named deputy CAO in 1997, said working for the county has been a roller coaster, but she has “loved every thrilling moment of it.”

Robbins-Meyer cited county achievements, including more affordable housing, libraries and behavioral health facilities. “Did we accomplish things?” she asked. “I believe the answer is yes.”

She also praised Aghassi as an incredible leader who is “more than ready” to assume the full CAO role. Audience members gave Robbins-Meyer a standing ovation.

–City News Service