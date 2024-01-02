People in Mexico head to the Pedestrian West Facility border crossing. Photo via @fronterainfo X

Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday that the Ped West border crossing at San Ysidro will resume northbound and southbound operations beginning Thursday at 6 a.m.

CBP temporarily suspended pedestrian crossing at the facility last month to free personnel to assist with asylum seekers.

“CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation,” the agency said in a statement. “We continue to assess security situations, adjust our operational plans, and deploy resources to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use lawful pathways or processes — such as scheduling an appointment via CBP One™ — and those without a legal basis to remain in the United States.”

The facility’s northbound operations will reopen seven days per week with limited hours of operation from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The southbound facility will be open seven days per week with limited hours of operation from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Travelers were urged to check operational status and monitor wait times on the CBP website.