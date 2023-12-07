A CBP officer checks a pedestrian’s identification at Ped West. Courtesy CBP

Customs and Border Protection announced that the Ped West border crossing at San Ysidro will be temporarily closed beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday to free personnel to assist with asylum seekers.

“The U.S. is continuing to see increased levels of migrant encounters at the southwest border fueled by smugglers peddling disinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals and encourage migration,” the agency said in a statement. “In response to this influx in encounters, we will continue to surge all available resources to expeditiously and safely process migrants.”

CBP said it will “redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody.”

The agency said it will open as many lanes as possible at the Pedestrian East and Otay Mesa crossings to accommodate the potential increase in legal crossers at those locations.

CBP has recently suspended operations at International Bridge 1 in Eagle Pass, Texas, and at the Lukeville, Arizona, border crossing.

The actions come as the CBP monitors reports of a resurgence of smuggling organizations moving migrants through Mexico via freight trains and commercial buses.

“We will take all necessary enforcement actions to address this concerning development. CBP will continue to provide updated information as it becomes available,” the agency said.