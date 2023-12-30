An affordable housing project for seniors in North Park. Photo credit: Screen shot, chworks.org/

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has approved a rental program to help low-income adults ages 55 and older to pay rent.

The Shallow Rental Subsidy Program will provide $500 a month in rental assistance to 220 senior households chosen by lottery, in hopes improving housing stability.

The 18-month pilot program launched last spring with more than 2,000 applicants, according to officials.

“The county is committed to improving the lives of San Diegans who are struggling with housing affordability and the threat of homelessness. One in four people who are experiencing homelessness in San Diego County is over 55 years old, and this population demographic is growing,” county officials said in a statement.

– City News Service, Inc.