Marking a mail ballot. Courtesy San Diego County Registrar of Voters

In a little more than a month after the holidays, San Diego County residents will receive mail ballots for the 2024 presidential primary election scheduled for March 5. The top of the ballot probably won’t be a surprise, but less well known candidates have filed to run in numerous local races.

Here’s a rundown of the key races and candidates statewide and in San Diego County.

President

Nikki Haley

It’s no secret that 2024 may well be a rematch between President Joe Biden and former former President Donald Trump, with the latter all but claiming he has already won the nomination. But there are other notable Republican candidates, including former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron Desantis. There are also a number of independent candidates, like Jill Stein for the Green Party and Cornel West for the Peace and Freedom Party.

You must be a registered Republican to vote in that party’s California primary. Both Democrats and those with no party affiliation can vote in the Democratic primary, though nonpartisans will need to request a Democratic mail ballot in advance. Rules for the minor parties vary. If you want to change your party registration, you must do so before Feb. 20.

Much about this key race is subject to change based on earlier caucuses and primaries, and wildcards like the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Trump cannot be listed as a candidate because his incitement of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol violated the post-Civil War Insurrection Act.

Senate

Because long-time Sen. Dianne Feinstein died in office, voters will be asked to chose both a temporary officer holder and one for a new six-year term. Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Laphonza Butler of EMILY’s List, but she has declined to seek a full term. So, one vote is for a candidate to serve about two months from November to January, and the second for a full six years.

Adam Schiff

There are dozens of candidates on the ballot, but the leading contenders are three Democrats — Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee — and Republican Steve Garvey. Schiff earned nationwide name recognition as a Congressional opponent of Donald Trump, while Porter and Lee are known for their progressive positions. Gaza has emerged as a Democratic divide, with Schiff a strong supporter of Israel while Porter and Lee call for a ceasefire. Garvey is a political newcomer who played baseball for both the Dodgers and Padres.

Under California’s “jungle primary” system, the top two candidates in the primary advance to the general election in November, so many of the primary races are about second place as much as first.

House of Representatives

Democrats now dominate in the county’s five-member Congressional delegation, with Rep. Darrell Issa in conservative East County the only Republican. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t Republican challengers.

Mike Levin

Three-term Rep. Mike Levin, whose 49th District encompasses north coastal San Diego and south Orange counties, faces four Republican contenders as that party makes an effort to win back the changing district. Matt Gunderson, an OC auto dealer, is running for the second time, along with former General Motors executive Sheryl Adams; businesswoman and nonprofit founder Margareta Wilkinson; and businesswoman and Fox News commentator Kate Monroe.

The 49th was Issa’s district until he temporarily retired in 2018 amid backlash over his support for Donald Trump. Then in 2020 he won in former Rep. Duncan Hunter’s 48th District. He faces a number of Democratic challengers, the best known of whom is former Santee City Councilman Stephen Houlahan, who ran against Issa in 2022.

Rep. Sara Jacobs, a young, rising star in Democrat politics, faces Republican Bill Wells, the mayor of El Cajon, and independent Stan Caplan in the 51st District in central San Diego County. Jacobs serves on both the Foreign Affairs and Armed Services committees and has been outspoken in support of women’s reproductive rights in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Rep. Scott Peters in the 50th District along the coast and Rep. Juan Vargas in the 52nd District along the border face only token opposition.

State Senate

Akilah Weber

Sen. Toni Atkins, who made history as the first woman to serve as both Speaker of the Assembly and President Pro Tem of the Senate, is termed out. Vying to succeed her in the coastal 39th District is Democratic Assemblymember Akilah Weber, an obstetrician at Rady Children’s Hospital. She previously served on the La Mesa City Council and is the daughter of Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

This seat was originally sought by former County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, before his resignation in disgrace over an affair with a Metropolitan Transit System employee, and he was expected to be a shoo-in. Weber faces two challengers, neither of whom have political experience, or even a campaign website.

State Assembly

Term limits mean there are only three incumbents running for re-election this year, but many of the new candidates are well-know from previous elections.

Carl DeMaio, a right-wing Republican and former San Diego City Councilmember who ran unsuccessfully for Congress twice, has filed for the 75th District seat now held by Marie Waldron, who is termed out. The conservative district stretches from roughly Interstate 15 to the Imperial County line. Challenging DeMaio are teacher Christie Dougherty, business owner Jack Fernandes, retired revenue officer and founder and leader of Fallbrook Climate Action Team founder Joy Frew, Lakeside school board member Andrew Hayes and small-business owner Kevin Juza, a Democrat.

The 76th District in North County was long held by Brian Maienschein, who made news by switching from the Republican to Democratic parties after Trump’s election. Now he’s termed out and running for San Diego City Attorney. Republican businesswoman Kristie Bruce-Lane is trying again to win the seat after a narrow loss in 2022. Her Democratic challengers are Joseph Rocha, an noted LGBTQ activist who served in both the Navy and Marine Corps, and Darshana Patel, an research scientist and Poway school board member.

Colin Parent

The 79th District, which is open because Assemblymember Akilah Weber is running for state Senate, also has a number of new hopefuls. They are attorney Colin Parent, who heads affordable housing promoter Circulate San Diego and serves on the La Mesa City Council, National City Mayor Raquel Vasquez and Lashae Sharp-Collins, an educator and former district director for Shirley Weber.

Assemblymember Chris Ward in the 78th District in central San Diego is unopposed, while Tasha Boerner in the coastal 77th District and David Alvarez in the 80th district in the South Bay face only token challengers.

Board of Supervisors

After years of control by mostly male Republicans, a majority of the county’s five-member governing board is female and Democratic. Three incumbents are up for re-election in 2024.

Terra Lawson-Remer

Terra Lawson-Remer faces a high-profile challenge from former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer in her coastal swing district, but Chairwoman Nora Vargas has only token opposition from Republican plumbing contractor Alejandro Galacia in the South Bay.

Republican Joel Anderson also has token opposition in North County from Gina Jacobs, a Democrat and San Diego State University administrator.

San Diego Mayor

Todd Gloria

Mayor Todd Gloria is seeking a second four-year term. His first has been distinguished by strong support for new housing development, a commitment to repaving streets and fixing other infrastructure, as well as an effort to get tough with homeless camping. He has widespread endorsements, from the Chamber of Commerce and Building Industry Association to many labor unions and virtually all of the Democratic power structure, from Gov. Gavin Newsom down. He has also been a visible symbol of San Diego in Washington.

But Gloria still faces six challengers in the primary: former progressive candidate for district attorney Geneviéve Jones-Wright, nursing student Athena Johnson, physics professor Thomas Nguyen, former City Council candidate Jane Glasson, real estate professional and frequent candidate Dan Smiechowski, and San Diego Police officer Larry Turner.

San Diego City Attorney

Brian Maienschein

This is shaping up to be one of the most contested local races, with termed-out Assemblyman Brian Mainenschein challenging Chief Deputy City Atty. Heather Ferbert. Ferbert has been endorsed by her boss and predecessor, Mara Elliott, but Mainenschein is backed by Mayor Todd Gloria, most of the City Council, and key labor unions. Ferbert questioned Mainenschein’s eligibility because his law license had been on “inactive” status, but an outside legal counsel hired by the city ruled in his favor.

San Diego City Council

Four City Council incumbents are up for re-election, but only three face challengers, and only one of those has more than token opposition. There’s also a special election to fill the seat held by Monica Montgomery-Steppe, who was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November.

The District 4 special election to fill Montgomery-Steppe’s remaining term has three candidates following Rev. Share Harris’ withdrawal from the field this week. Montgomery-Steppe’s chief of staff, Henry Foster III is running, along with county executive assistant Tylisa Suseberry and mayoral aide Chida Warren-Darby.

Stephen Whitburn

District 3 is the most contested regular election seat, with incumbent Stephen Whitburn facing three challengers. They are neighborhood activist Kate Callan, trial attorney and LGBTQ+ activist Coleen Cusack, and small business owner Ellis California Jones III. Callan seeks a “neighborhoods first” approach to new housing construction, Cusack describes herself as “not your typical politician,” and Jones seeks to reduce crime and help local businesses.

Whitburn serves as chair of the Metropolitan Transit System board. He has been a backer of affordable housing development, and proposed the city ordinance that now bans homeless camping when shelter beds are available.

Incumbent Joe LaCava in District 1 faces political newcomer Anthony Olmo, a contract manager for military suppliers. Marni Von Wilpert is challenged by restaurant manager Brittany Naucke. Raul Campillo in District 7 is running unopposed.

Proposition 1

This measure would authorize the state to issue $6.38 billion in bonds to fund construction of mental health treatment centers and housing for the homeless. Backers, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, cite the closure of California’s mental hospitals 50 years ago as one of the reasons for today’s homeless crisis. Opponents point to the cost and worry that existing mental health programs will be undermined.

Measure A

This San Diego ballot measure would amend the city charter to allow the city auditor and audit committee to use outside legal counsel instead of the elected city attorney. The measure was approved 5-3 by the City Council over objections from City Atty. Mara Elliott.