Heather Ferbert (left) with Mara Elliott at a he 2023 San Diego Law Library Foundation event. Campaign photo

San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott on Wednesday endorsed Chief Deputy City Attorney Heather Ferbert to succeed her in the 2024 municipal election.

“Heather Ferbert has the unmatched legal experience the City Attorney needs and an unwavering focus on the law, not politics,” said Elliott. “I trust Heather Ferbert to put her extraordinary legal qualifications to work protecting the taxpayers, getting illegal guns off the street, and ensuring the independence of the City Attorney’s office”

“Heather Ferbert is the most qualified candidate for City Attorney and I am proud to endorse her,” she said.

Elliott, who was first elected in 2016, is completing her second term an cannot run again for the position.

Ferbert, who joined the office in 2014, called Elliott’s endorsement an honor and praised her for pioneering work on gun safety.

“The endorsement from City Attorney Elliott is a testament to our campaign’s steadfast commitment to the law and strong support across San Diego,” Ferbert said. “It’s an honor to be endorsed by City Attorney Elliott, whose pioneering work has prevented gun violence and saved taxpayers millions.”

Ferbert will face Assemblymember Brian Maienschein, who is termed out after 12 years in the Legislature, in the March 5 primary.