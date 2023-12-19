U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development officials presented San Diego County with a $1.1 million grant Tuesday that will fund 49 new housing vouchers for families and youth in foster care and at risk of homelessness.

The county received the third largest award from HUD’s $10 million total among 13 housing authorities around the country. According to the federal agency, the grants will fund 625 vouchers nationwide and are part of HUD’s Family Unification Program.

The vouchers are available to two groups — families and current or former foster youth.

According to HUD, families who could benefit from the housing vouchers include those whose primary reason their child is in foster care is due to insufficient housing.

“The program also helps youth ages 18 to 24, who have either exited foster care or will do so within the next 90 days, and those who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of experiencing homelessness and are 16 years or older,” according to a statement from the county.

Young people in the program also get help finding housing, deposits and utilities and case management.

For more information on HUD’s Family Unification Program, visit www.hud.gov.

