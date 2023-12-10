Geneviéve Jones-Wright after filing to run for Mayor this week. Image from her Facebook page

Former progressive candidate for district attorney Geneviéve Jones-Wright has entered the race for Mayor of San Diego, bringing to six the number of challengers to incumbent Todd Gloria.

Jones-Wright, who served as a deputy public defender before running for District Attorney, lost to Summer Stephan in 2018 despite financial backing from philanthropist George Soros who supports progressive causes. She then founded the nonprofit Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance.

“I am running to become San Diego’s next mayor! As a native San Diegan, I understand the challenges facing San Diegans and am committed to creating a city that everyone can afford and thrive in at every stage of life,” she said in a Facebook post.

“It’s time for a mayor who will lead San Diego like the world-class city we are and expand opportunities for every San Diegan,” she said.

Jones-Wright graduated from Patrick Henry High School, received a bachelor’s degree from the University of San Francisco and her law degree from Howard University School of Law.

The other candidates who filed by the Thursday deadline are nursing student Athena Johnson, physics professor Thomas Nguyen, former City Council candidate Jane Glasson, real estate professional Dan Smiechowski and San Diego Police officer Larry Turner.

They’ll face off in the statewide primary election on March 5.