Port Authority map shows where the Topgolf-anchored entertainment district would be located.

The Port of San Diego is seeking to turn rental car parking lots across from Harbor Island into an entertainment district with restaurants, breweries and leisure activities anchored by a TopGolf driving range.

Port commissioners this week approved negotiations with Topgolf on a 20-year lease, and are seeking related proposals from other entertainment businesses.

“This is an exciting redevelopment strategy to bring people to the bayfront to enjoy it and the beautiful views, which is a major part of what the port is charged to do,” said Chairman Rafael Castellanos.

“The overwhelmingly high public interest in and support of TopGolf has attracted interest from other “eatertainment” concepts, so let’s see what’s out there and bring a variety of activities and recreational offerings, at a variety of price points — including low and no cost, that locals and visitors to San Diego Bay can enjoy,” he said.

The 43-acre site is bounded by North Harbor Drive at the airport and the east basin of Harbor Island. The plan envisions a park along the water and the entertainment district along the roadway.

TopGolf is proposing a three-story facility housing 102 hitting bays with an event-stage area, outdoor patios, and additional games and entertainment.

Officials said other venues in the district could include pickleball, mini-golf, darts, ping-pong and shuffleboard, along with breweries, restaurants and related retail operations.

The height of the Topgolf facility has drawn criticism, however. Community activist Paul Krueger called it a “monstrous project on our prime public tidelands” that should be opposed.

Port staff expect to return to the commissioners no sooner than the third quarter of 2024 with final recommendations.