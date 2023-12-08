People head to San Ysidro via ramp to the PedWest border crossing. Photo by Chris Stone

Local leaders are say that U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s decision to temporarily suspend operations at the Pedestrian West crossing in San Ysidro this weekend is an unnecessary economic and social hardship for cross-border families and businesses.

CBP’s Office of Field Operations says that the suspension is to “redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody” beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Democratic lawmakers say this is will cause major issues over the holidays. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said he asked the federal government to reconsider the decision, even contacting Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

“I spoke with Secretary Mayorkas today and urged him to reconsider diverting personnel away from the nation’s busiest border crossing, which will suspend operations at one of San Diego’s port of entries,” Gloria said.

“Reducing staffing levels during the busiest time of the year will deal an enormous blow to San Diego’s economy and upend the holiday season for families who celebrate together on both sides of the border.

“This underscores the urgency of passing President Biden’s supplemental funding request, which will add resources to keep our border secure while enabling the efficient cross-border flow of goods and people that integral to our region’s commerce and culture,” Gloria added.

Rep. Scott Peters agreed, calling it a “significant blow to local businesses,” as well as cross-border families and calling for more funding.

“While we understand that CBP’s resources are stretched thin, there must be better alternatives for shifting resources that shutting down a large part of the busiest border crossing on the planet. This closure and the shortage of CBP staff is yet another reason why passing President Biden’s supplemental funding request is so urgent,” he said.

Rep. Sara Jacobs described the move as “short-sighted,” and also emphasized the economic toll the closure will take on the San Diego region.

“Closing Ped West right before the holiday season will severely increase border wait times and hurt our local businesses and regional economy,” she said. “Instead, we should put our energy toward passing President Biden’s supplemental funding request to keep us safe and allow the cross-border travel of people and goods that our economy relies on.”

This move was prompted by what CBP claims is increased movement to the border “fueled by smugglers peddling disinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals and encourage migration.”

The agency will open as many lanes as possible at the Pedestrian East and Otay Mesa crossings to accommodate the potential increase in crossers at those locations, a statement released by CBP read.

“In response to this influx in encounters, we will continue to surge all available resources to expeditiously and safely process migrants,” a statement from Customs and Border Protection read. “We will maximize consequences against those without a legal basis to remain in the United States. CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation.”

The move in San Ysidro is not the first by CBP due to an influx in migration. It recently temporary suspension of operations at the International Bridge 1 in Eagle Pass, Texas, and at the Lukeville, Arizona, border crossing.

CBP is monitoring reports of a “resurgence of smuggling organizations moving migrants through Mexico via freight trains and commercial buses,” the agency’s statement read.

The local Congressional delegation had additional thoughts.

“The San Ysidro Port of Entry is the most utilized gateway into the United States, and Mayorkas should prioritize it as such,” said Rep. Juan Vargas. “Redirecting agents away from our region will increase wait times during the busiest season of the year and closing PedWest is a gut punch to the residents and businesses that just celebrated its reopening three weeks ago.”

Rep. Mike Levin also encouraged bipartisan support to fund the agency.

“To prevent staff shortages and further difficulties at Ped West and other entry points, Republicans must avoid partisan political games and pass President Biden’s supplemental funding request to provide the necessary resources to CBP, our local partners, and law enforcement,” he said.

City News Service contributed to this report.