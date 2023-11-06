Early voting continues at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters in Kearny Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone

Tuesday is the final day for residents to vote in the special election for the Chula Vista city attorney, county District 4 supervisor and ballot measures for residents of the Fallbrook Public Utility or Rainbow Municipal Water District, the county announced Monday.

Only those living in District 4, the city of Chula Vista or the Fallbrook or Rainbow districts may vote in their respective elections.

People who are eligible may vote early until 5 p.m. Monday at any of 12 vote centers, or drop off their mail-in ballot at one of 48 official ballot drop boxes around the county.

Voting center locations can be located at https://gis- portal.sandiegocounty.gov/arcgis/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=4ff98af2619e49 3ba56ac8bff463e866.

Ballot drop location information is at https://gis- portal.sandiegocounty.gov/arcgis/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=040c5ee851d54b 82a8870abd83dac5a7.

On Tuesday, the county Registrar’s office and 22 vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. People in line at a vote center or ballot-drop box location at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote, according to the county. Officials added that no one can join the line after the 8 p.m. deadline.

Only the voters who live in the above-mentioned districts can vote in their respective elections. People who are not sure whether they reside in one of the districts can look it up at sdvote.com.

The special runoff election for the Fourth Supervisorial District will fill Nathan Fletcher’s vacant seat for the remainder of the current term ending in January 2027.

The special election for the city of Chula Vista will fill the vacant seat for city attorney for the remainder of the current term ending in December 2026 following the 2022 election of the deceased Simon Silva.

Voters who live in the Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District will vote on whether to detach from the San Diego County Water Authority.

The county registrar reminded residents that campaigning or electioneering within 100 feet of a vote center or official ballot drop box is not allowed. That includes the visible display or audible dissemination of information that advocates for or against any candidate or measure on the ballot.

Additionally, an individual may not circulate any petitions, including for initiatives, referenda, recall or candidate nominations.

Voters can still mark their ballots from home. Ballots should be signed and dated, then sealed and retured to one of the registrar’s official ballot drop boxes. Ballots can be mailed as long as they are postmarked on or before Nov. 7.

Information on official ballot drop boxes or vote centers is available inside voter information pamphlets, or online at sdvote.com.