A Blue Line trolley in University City. Courtesy SANDAG

San Diego’s popular Youth Opportunity Pass is among dozens of programs to receive more funds after the San Diego Association of Governments Board of Directors voted to add $643 million to the budget Friday.

SANDAG introduced the amendment to the 2024 fiscal year budget, originally passed in May, after receiving additional state and federal funds and an increase in local revenue.

The Youth Opportunity Pass program, which gives people 18 and under access to unlimited free rides on public transit, is part of a suite of additional or extended projects scheduled to be completed over the next five years. These include construction on the 94-125 and 15-78 freeway connectors, bikeways, environmental upgrades, and more.

“These investments will improve the lives of everyone across our County, by increasing accessibility and enhancing all our region has to offer,” said SANDAG and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas. “I’m proud of the work that we are doing at SANDAG to deliver on our commitments to the people of the San Diego region through a lens of equity and inclusion.”

The previously approved FY `24 budget was $1.2 billion.