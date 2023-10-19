An aerial view of the Spring Spring station land set aside for affordable housing. Photo credit: sdmts.com

The Metropolitan Transit System board on Thursday unanimously approved a transit-oriented housing development at the Spring Street Transit Center in La Mesa.

The Spring Street Transit-Oriented Development is part of MTS’ effort to re-purpose park-and-ride lots into affordable housing solutions across San Diego County.

The 2.2-acre development will feature 147 units (set aside for those who make from 30 to 60% of area median income). Construction is set to begin in February 2025 and take approximately two years.

The development will be constructed in partnership with Affirmed Housing, a provider of affordable housing throughout the state of California.

“MTS is excited to once again partner with Affirmed Housing to bring more relief to the region’s affordable housing crisis,” said Stephen Whitburn, chair of the MTS board and a San Diego City Council member. “With the approval of the Spring Street development today, MTS will have nearly 3,000 residential units completed or in the planning process at our transit centers, and we aren’t slowing down.”

Other housing projects currently on MTS property which are completed or in the works are:

Completed – Grossmont Transit Center (527 units), Morena/Linda Vista Station (185 units), 62 nd and Encanto Street (67 units) and Grantville Transit Center (250 units).

and Encanto Street (67 units) and Grantville Transit Center (250 units). Under Development – Grantville Transit Center (126 units), Rancho Bernardo Transit Center (100 estimated units), Palm Avenue (500 estimated units), El Cajon Transit Center (300 estimated units), E Street Transit Center (806 estimated units) and Beyer Boulevard Transit Center (100 estimated units).

A full inventory of properties available or under development can be found on the MTS Real Estate webpage.