Amy Reichert speaks on election night 2022. Photo by Chris Stone

Small business owner Amy Reichert says she plans to take San Diego in a different direction.

Reichert is running a second time for a seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors in District 4, which opened up for special election after former supervisor Nathan Fletcher resigned amid sexual assault allegations. She challenged Fletcher for the same seat last year.

If she wins the election on Nov. 7, Reichert would take over the rest of Fletcher’s term, which ends in January 2027, and tip the five-member board to Republican control.

The district is home to about 700,000 residents and includes the cities of La Mesa and Lemon Grove and several central and southeastern San Diego neighborhoods.

Reichert gained the endorsement of the San Diego County Republican Party and several libertarian groups. She trailed second behind her opponent, Democrat Monica Montgomery Steppe, in the primary election in August, but she outperformed two other candidates with 29% of the vote.

A San Diego County native, Reichert entered politics after her organization, ReOpen San Diego, sued the City of San Diego for placing restrictions on the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her priorities have focused on the county’s ongoing homelessness crisis, cost of living and public safety. inewsource asked each candidate questions about pressing issues in San Diego County and the causes they are focusing on in the leadup to the election. Reichert’s answers have been summarized in the full article linked below.

