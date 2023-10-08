Chris Ward speaking in San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

Assembly member Chris Ward (D–San Diego) had two bills, including one related to highway safety, signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Assembly Bill 251 directs the California Transportation Commission to study the relationship between vehicle size and injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.

“We know vehicle sizes have increased dramatically since the 1980s, but we don’t have a clear picture of how that has affected road safety for vulnerable users like pedestrians and cyclists,” Ward said. “This study will help us understand how to develop policies that will help keep everyone – drivers included – safe on our roads.”

Pedestrian deaths accounted for 17% of all traffic fatalities and 2% of all people injured in traffic crashes in 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

AB 251 would also study the costs and benefits of imposing a vehicle weight fee, as well as how those funds could be used to improve safety features on roads.

At least 13 states, including Florida, New York, Hawaii and New Mexico, charge weight-based registration fees for vehicles, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Ward’s other bill, AB 275, gives school district boards and county boards of education the option to compensate student board members for their work.

More than 270 school districts serving high school students in California have one or more student school board members. Beginning in 2022, county boards of education also may include students on boards.