Reps. Jim Jordan (left) and Darrell Issa both serve on the House Judiciary Committee. Photos via Wikimedia Commons

Rep. Darrell Issa, the sole Republican in the San Diego County congressional delegation, announced Thursday he will support Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio as the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Jim Jordan is the best choice for Speaker because he will refocus our majority and galvanize our colleagues to do their work in the most effective and persuasive way,” said Issa, who serves on the House Judiciary Committee with Jordan.

Republicans have a narrow majority in the House, and just eight far-right members led by Matt Gaetz of Florida, succeeded in bringing down California’s Kevin McCarthy this week.

Jordan is considered an extremely conservative member of the House, but supported McCarthy. The eight-term congressman, a former wrestling coach at Ohio State University, is a supporter of former President Trump and currently leads the House investigation into Hunter Biden.

“These are difficult times — in practically every region of the world and in every corner of our country. America needs this Congress to help set this right by functioning as we know it can and carrying out our Constitutional duties,” said Issa.

“Jim has the respect and admiration of our fellow Republicans, he holds their trust, and he has earned their confidence. They know what he can do — and will do — if given this opportunity.”

Issa represents the 48th Congressional District in central and eastern San Diego County and a portion of Riverside County.