Mayor Todd Gloria has announced appointments and reappointments to the city of San Diego’s International Affairs Board.
The advisory board focuses on developing an international strategy for the city, which is intended to guide international engagement over the next decade.
All will serve two-year terms ending March 1, 2025 in community member seats. The appointees include:
- Hampton Brown, the Vice President/Chief Revenue Officer of the San Diego Regional Airport Authority. Prior to joining the authority, Brown was in private sector aviation consulting and project logistics planning for the telecommunications industry.
- Aron Davidson, director for San Diego and Imperial counties with the U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. Commercial Service (USCS) where he leads a team that supports regional businesses by delivering an array of export programs and services.
- Benjamin Eastman, senior director of tourism development of the San Diego Tourism Authority where he oversees the organization’s efforts to promote San Diego as a top destination for leisure travelers. Prior to his current role, Eastman was a sales manager at the San Diego Zoological Society.
- Dr. Luc Lenain is an associate research scientist and the director of the Air-Sea Interaction Laboratory at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UC San Diego. His research focuses on topics ranging from physics and fluid mechanics to air-sea interaction and surface wave dynamics.
- Dr. Shahrzad Kamyab is the president of the San Diego-Tijuana Sister City Society within the San Diego International Sister City Association. For nearly 40 years, the published author has served as an international educator in higher learning. She has written about youth unemployment and higher education issues in the Middle East and North Africa.
- Suzanne Svahn is a licensed realtor, the president of the Swedish American Chamber of Commerce, a board member at the House of Sweden and a member of the SWEA Swedish Women Education Association.
- Mary Abad has spent almost 18 years in banking and international development working for global banks and multilaterals. Currently, she is a relationship manager serving middle market companies and non-profits based in San Diego with BBVA, a banking group with a presence in more than 30 countries. She was reappointed.
- Richard Bainter provides legal representation to international organizations, nonprofits and small businesses. He has served as legal counsel to the Office of the High Representative in Bosnia since 2007 and has advised international organizations on matters related to their internal administration, diplomatic and organizational immunities and their external relations with governments and other entities. He was reappointed.
- Paul Marttila is a vice president of global business development with the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors where he leads international business and corporate initiatives. Prior to this role, he served as president of Business Location Dynamics LLC where he advised corporate clients on investment and trade issues. He was reappointed.
- Joel Valenzuela is a leader in global trade and international business development, with more than 20 years of global maritime industry experience, involving all facets of commerce and operations. He currently serves as the director of maritime at the Port of San Diego. He was reappointed.
- Dennis-Michael Broussard serves on many nonprofit boards and committees, including at the USS Midway Museum, Japanese Friendship Garden, San Diego International Sister Cities Association, San Diego World Affairs Council and House of Pacific Relations. He also has contributed on the regional and national level with the National Association of Asian American Professionals. He was reappointed.
- Miri Ketayi is the director of Israel & Overseas issues with the Jewish Federation of San Diego County. Prior to taking on this role, she directed Israel and International Education programs at the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles. The native of Russia grew up in Israel and moved to Palm Desert. She was reappointed.