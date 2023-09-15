Former San Diego Congresswoman Susan Davis. Photo by Chris Stone

President Joe Biden announced his intent to appoint former San Diego Congresswoman Susan A. Davis to the United States Merchant Marine Academy Board of Visitors, which provides advice and recommendations to the White House on the running of the institution.

Davis served as the U.S. representative for California’s 49th congressional district for one term and the 53rd congressional district for nine terms from 2001 to 2021. She grew up in Richmond, California and attended UC Berkeley, where she earned a sociology degree, and a Master of Social Work degree from the University of North Carolina.

“She values having had an impact in people’s lives and looks forward to a renewed engagement in the quest for opportunity and equity for all,” a statement from the White House read. “Davis was proud to facilitate appointments with her constituents to the Merchant Marine Academy. Through a neighbor, she became aware of the tremendous opportunity the academy delivers for a young person and encouraged applicants to give the Merchant Marines a serious look during their application process.”

The board of visitors “provides independent advice and recommendations concurrently to the President of the United States, the Secretary of Transportation, and Congress on matters related to the state of morale and discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, and academic methods of the United States Merchant Marine Academy,” the statement reads.

The board is composed of 19 members, including five members appointed by the President and six ex officio members. Biden also announced four others he was nominating to the board on Friday.

City News Service contributed to this article.