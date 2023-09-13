Dear San Diego

An innovative political affairs podcast debuted in San Diego on this week, hosted by veteran communication specialists Tony Manolatos and Juan Hernandez.

Dear San Diego gives newsmakers a platform to discuss the big issues of the day, and tell listeners what is being left out of the stories they read or watch.

It’s also a podcast with personality. Manolatos and Hernandez weave in work, home, fatherhood, health, and even youth sports — where the politics can be way more fierce than they are at city hall.

“When I was a reporter, I loved being in the newsroom and covering a big story,” said Manolatos. “But as a public affairs consultant, I get to see all the angles to stories — and the people who drive news cycles.”

So far the two have compiled five podcasts. For the debut, they’re featuring Jim Canning, a PR pro who faced the ultimate in crisis communications with his former boss Nathan Fletcher.

The podcast is produced by JC Polk of Olas Media at the digital branding company’s studios in Mission Valley.

Times of San Diego is proud to be a media sponsor of Dear San Diego. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be sharing links to new podcasts, but you can check out the five previous ones in the podcast library