Monica Montgomery-Steppe speaks downtown on 2022 Election Night. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe took an early lead Tuesday in the special election to fill the vacant seat in San Diego County’s Fourth Supervisorial District, but did not immediately appear to have enough to avoid a runoff.

Montgomery Steppe, a Democrat, attorney and San Diego City Council president pro tem, held 40.7% of the vote Tuesday night. She was heavily backed by labor organizations in the campaign for the officially nonpartisan position.

Republican Amy Reichert, founder of Reopen San Diego, was in second place with 28.67% of the vote.

If no candidate receives a majority vote in this special election, there will be a special general election on Nov. 7 to fill the seat vacated by former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who stepped down following what he describes as an “inappropriate relationship” with a subordinate. The woman has alleged sexual assault and harassment, but Fletcher has denied those claims.

The successful candidate will fill the seat for the remainder of the current term, which ends in January 2027.

Democrat Janessa Goldbeck, a Marine veteran and nonprofit organizer, followed Reichert with 25.5% of the vote, while Republican, Marine veteran and U.S. Census Bureau employee Paul McQuigg had slightly more than 5%.

While we wait for every vote to be counted and every voice to be heard — we are feeling optimistic about the future of San Diego County. pic.twitter.com/Yjq7Rug6ny — Monica4SanDiego (@Monica4SanDiego) August 16, 2023

The preliminary update includes mail ballots received before Election Day and vote center ballots from early voting between Aug. 5-14. After the first unofficial report, election night updates will only include vote center ballots cast on Election Day.

The Election Day ballots come in after the vote centers close at 8 p.m. There will be a gap in time for the next set of results due to poll workers packing up supplies and driving in from the vote centers, according to the San Diego County Registrar’s Office.

If the results hold, it presents an interesting scenario for the November election. While both Montgomery Steppe and Goldbeck are Democrats, they represent different ends of the party, with the former considered more progressive and the latter more moderate.

Voters who might otherwise go for a moderate Democrat could teeter into the Republican camp to turn the tide for Reichert, or Dem voters — who represented more than 66% of the vote Tuesday night — could toe the party line for a convincing victory.

Currently on the county Board of Supervisors, Democrats Nora Vargas and Terra Lawson-Remer and Republicans Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond often deadlock on politicized issues. The new supervisor could tip the board either more progressive or more conservative, depending on the results.

Mail ballots were still coming in. Those sent right before or on Aug. 15 have seven days to arrive if postmarked by Election Day. Additionally, there are provisional ballots. People who missed the July 31 registration deadline could have conditionally registered and voted provisionally in person up to and on Election Day.

Looking at the early ballots received thus far in the D4 Special Election, CM Montgomery Steppe performed best in her district (outlined in red), & in precincts with greater numbers of renters, people of color, & multifamily housing. #sdvote pic.twitter.com/QMO3S5qXPG — Vince Vasquez (@vvasquezsd) August 16, 2023

Continuing with early ballot returns, Janessa Goldbeck's electoral support concentrated around the Uptown neighborhoods wreathing Balboa Park, older Uptown neighborhoods with greater percentages of homeownership, and SDSU. pic.twitter.com/Vbjh7mHgAG — Vince Vasquez (@vvasquezsd) August 16, 2023

Amy Reichert performed best in unincorporated East County precincts, in north of the 8 suburban neighborhoods with higher levels of homeownership, and precincts with higher numbers of registered Republican voters. #sdvote pic.twitter.com/tmSkdsHvxe — Vince Vasquez (@vvasquezsd) August 16, 2023

The next release of results is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. The results must be certified by Sept. 14.

Fletcher, who sought treatment out of state for alcohol abuse and post- traumatic stress disorder, resigned from his seat on the board effective May 15.

He announced his resignation March 29 after admitting to what he called affair with former Metropolitan Transit System employee Grecia Figueroa, who is suing him.

District 4 is the smallest geographically of the county’s five districts, consisting of central San Diego, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, as far north as Clairemont Mesa and portions of Kearny Mesa, as far south as Paradise Valley, as far east as south El Cajon and west as far as Mission Hills.