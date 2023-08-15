Police headquarters in downtown San Diego. Photo courtesy City of San Diego

City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera sent a memorandum to the City Clerk Tuesday officially appointing the 25 permanent members of the new Commission on Police Practices.

After the City Council’s action in May approving the candidates, the potential appointees received a thorough review of qualifications, including background checks, and are ready to serve.

“These appointees launch an unprecedented commission with the great responsibility of carrying out the will of San Diego voters by providing accountability for San Diego police interactions with our residents,” Elo-Rivera said. “I am deeply grateful to this group of volunteers who have answered the call to serve their city.”

Measure B creating the independent commission was approved by voters in the 2020 general election.

Council President pro-Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe, who championed the ballot measure, said the panel will help the city “reimagine public safety” and increase accountability.

“Confirming these new commissioners begins a new chapter in the journey to a city that amplifies the voice of our most vulnerable residents. These qualified appointees hold opportunities to implement the spirit and intent of the measure that voters approved overwhelmingly—bringing the vision to fruition,” she said.

Commissioners will be sworn in and begin their training at their first meeting on Aug. 29. The training will last for several weeks.

Two vacancies remain on the new commission, but the council is expected to begin a nomination process in the fall.