Trinity Place, which opened in 2021, offers affordable housing for seniors in Grantville. More funding is allocated for similar projects in the 2023-24 county budget proposal. Courtesy County News Center

The proposed $8.11 billion budget for San Diego County includes major investments for homelessness, mental health and substance-use disorders, along with efforts to improve the justice system.

The 2023-24 plan, released Thursday, also would invest in core services such as roads, fire protection and parks.

The budget, touted as one reflecting that the county is “Invested in Community,” is $745.8 million larger than last year’s budget, a 10.1% increase.

It also adds around 490 new positions, a 2.5% increase over last year, county officials said.

According to the proposal, the increase in both budget and staff will go toward supporting “new and expanded social service programs and increasing caseloads to assist vulnerable populations.”

It also adds investments in infrastructure, such as a new Public Health Lab and affordable housing projects.

“Much of the revenue to administer many of these programs comes from the state and federal government,” according to a county statement. “It also comes from an increase in local property taxes. While this revenue supports the programs in the coming fiscal year, current economic uncertainty may impact future years.”

According to the county, the fiscal 2024 budget proposal also has an equity tool factored in, intended to determine that historically vulnerable or underserved communities get their fair share of county dollars.

Members of the public can provide feedback on the proposed spending plan in person or online. Two community budget meetings are scheduled, one at 2 p.m. May 16 at the County Operations Center, which can be attended in person or online.

The second evening meeting will be virtual at 5:30 p.m. May 18.

Residents can also provide eComments on the recommended budget through June 21 on the county’s community engagement web page.

A budget presentation will be made to the county Board of Supervisors on May 11. Public hearings are set for 9 a.m. June 12 and 5:30 p.m. June 15. Budget deliberations and adoption are scheduled for June 27.

Other budget highlights include:

a $141.1-million increase for payments of safety net program benefits, higher wages for In-Home Supportive Services caregivers, additional employment services and training for CalWORKS and CalFresh recipients and expanding Info Line 211 Access;

$35.6 million to build a Santee Animal Shelter;

a $25-million increase for the Innovative Housing Trust Fund to help build affordable housing;

$18.3 million for implementation of the CARE Act, a state program for people with serious behavioral health issues that may provide services, shelter and treatment through a civil court proceeding;

$12.8 million for court programs to “support those with mental health, substance use and other needs,” such as Collaborative Courts, Drug Courts, Mandatory Supervision Courts, Reentry Courts, Veterans Courts and Behavioral Health Courts;

$17 million to build a Jacumba Fire Station, and

$2.7 million to restore land and improve water quality in the Tijuana River Valley.

– City News Service