Photo via Pixabay

Mayor Todd Gloria Friday announced the city had reached a three-year tentative agreement with labor unions representing nearly 2/3 of the city’s workforce.

The agreements with the San Diego Municipal Employees Association –– which represents the city’s white-collar workers — and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 127 –– representing blue-collar workers — make up 62% of the city of San Diego’s employees.

“Much like decades of deferred maintenance left our streets in terrible shape, years of no pay increases, low wages and benefit cuts took their toll on the city of San Diego’s workforce,” Gloria said. “This agreement is another step to reverse years of underinvestment in our employees that resulted in unfilled positions and delayed or diminished services for our residents.

“Fair and competitive pay will ensure we have the workers to provide the level of service San Diegans expect and deserve,” he said.

According to Gloria’s office, under the tentative agreements — which only become final once the unions’ employee membership ratifies them and the City Council gives its final approval — all members of both unions will receive a series of pay increases over the next three years, starting with a 5% increase on July 1 and another 5% increase on Jan. 1, 2024. The employees will receive subsequent pay increases of 4% starting July 1, 2024; 2% on Jan. 1, 2025; and finally, an additional 5% starting July 1, 2025.

Additionally, the agreements provide equity adjustments, special assignment pays and certification pays for specialized skills and training.

“Our city workers are the city’s most important resource,” said Council President Sean Elo-Rivera. “After years of being overburdened, underappreciated, and scapegoated for many city leaders’ failures, San Diego’s city employees are finally being provided the dignity and respect of a contract consistent with their contributions.”

The agreements are part of Gloria’s attempts to combat the high vacancy rate across city departments, which has led to some services being delayed or reduced. According to the city, more than 18% of the positions represented by both MEA and Local 127 are currently vacant.

A 2020 report by the City Auditor found a major factor behind employee turnover was significant pay gaps compared with other California cities and agencies.

MEA represents dispatchers, pool guards, recreation center workers, code compliance officers, and customer services representatives in the city’s Public Utilities Department — all functions Gloria said have suffered from unfilled positions.

Local 127 represents employees who repair streets and streetlights, collect trash and remove litter, maintain city vehicles to keep them in service, keep city parks, libraries, and beaches clean, and additional essential services the public relies on.

“As we move towards a structurally balanced budget, it is also essential we fill our vacancies while investing in competitive salaries to attract and maintain workers,” said Council President pro-Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe, who chairs the Budget and Government Efficiency Committee. “This tentative agreement demonstrates our value for city workers and is a step toward living up to `America’s Finest City’ by providing quality services to our residents after years of divestment.”

— City News Service