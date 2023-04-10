Nathan Fletcher. Photo by Salvatore Giametta

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas announced late Sunday she will introduce a resolution of no confidence in disgraced Supervisor Nathan Fletcher at a special meeting on Tuesday.

“It’s clear to me that in order to move forward with the business of this county and to meet the needs of the people we represent, Supervisor Fletcher must resign immediately,” said Vargas. “That is why I will be presenting a resolution of no confidence in Supervisor Fletcher.”

A week ago Fletcher revealed that he suffers from post traumatic stress as a result of his service in Iraq and admitted an affair with an employee of San Diego Metropolitan Transit System. The employee has filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment and assault.

He is on medical leave until May 15, seeking treatment, and has submitted his resignation effective that day.

Vargas is a Democrat like Fletcher, but Supervisor Jim Desmond, a Republican, also called on Fletcher to resign immediately, indicting bipartisan support for an immediate resignation.

“While the Board of Supervisors does not have the ultimate power to remove Mr. Fletcher, this resolution will serve as a powerful statement for him to resign,” Desmond said. “Mr. Fletcher has let his constituents down and should no longer receive taxpayer funds.”

Another special meeting is planned for May 2 to consider a successor to represent District 4.

According to official policy, the Board of Supervisors can fill the vacancy “by appointment, by calling for a special election, or by a combination of the two.”