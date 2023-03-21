Brian Maienschein in his office in Sacramento. Image from Twitter feed

Assemblyman and former San Diego City Councilmember Brian Maienschein announced Monday he plans to run for City Attorney in 2024 to succeed termed-out Mara Elliott.

“San Diego needs a lawyer who can make good decisions,” Maienschein said. “San Diego doesn’t need someone who settles lawsuits with the public’s checkbook.”

Maienschein, who is nearing the end of his final term in the Assembly, gained statewide notoriety in 2019 by switching his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat during Donald Trump’s presidency.

He served two terms on the City Council before being elected to the Assembly in 2012

Maienschein, an attorney who grew up in San Diego, was quickly endorsed by Mayor Todd Gloria and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera.

He will face Chief Deputy City Attorney Heather Ferbert, who in February became the first person to announced a candidacy for the position.