Tara McGrath

President Joe Biden announced his nomination Monday of a longtime federal prosecutor to serve as U.S. Attorney in San Diego.

If confirmed by the Senate, Tara McGrath will take over for Randy Grossman, who has served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California for the past two years.

McGrath served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of California — which comprises San Diego and Imperial counties — from 2008 until 2019. During that time, she was both principal deputy chief and a deputy chief in the U.S. Attorney’s General Crimes Section, and was a trial attorney for the Justice Department’s Office of Enforcement Operations.

McGrath left the U.S. Attorney’s Office to serve as the civilian Litigation Attorney Advisor for the United States Marine Corps in the Pacific region.

Prior to her prosecutorial career, she was a judge advocate in the U.S. Marine Corps, and worked for the Coastal Conservation League from 2005 to 2007.

McGrath graduated from Boston College in 1995 and the University of Michigan Law School in 2001.