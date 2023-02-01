Jill Biden in Liberty Station in March 2020 Photo by Chris Stone

First Lady Jill Biden will visit San Diego on Friday and Saturday in support of the Biden-Harris administration’s Cancer Moonshot and her own Joining Forces initiative for military families, the White House announced Wednesday.

Biden is scheduled to visit a Family Health Centers of San Diego clinic on Friday afternoon to highlight the administration’s support of health centers to improve access to cancer screenings and increase early detection in underserved communities.

The goal of the Cancer Moonshot is to reduce the cancer death rate by half within 25 years and improve the lives of people with cancer and cancer survivors. Biden’s visit comes ahead of World Cancer Day on Saturday.

As part of her Joining Forces initiative, the First Lady will deliver remarks at a gathering later on Friday of the crew and families of the littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords at Naval Base San Diego.

Then on Saturday afternoon, Biden will visit the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in Oceanside and meet with service providers and military family members connected to the clinic.

The mission of her Joining Forces initiative is to support those who also serve: military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.

Biden will then head to Los Angeles to attend and be a presenter at the 65th Annual Grammy awards on Sunday.