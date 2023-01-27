Dr. Darshana Patel

Dr. Darshana Patel, a longtime trustee of the Poway Unified School District, has announced her intention to run for the 76th Assembly District in 2024.

Patel, a Democrat, is seeking the North County seat that will be vacated after 2024 by Brian Maienschein, who is termed out. Another Democrat, veteran and lawyer Joseph Rocha, announced his candidacy a week ago.

“As the daughter of immigrants who struggled to realize the American Dream, I know the challenges that families can face during hard times,” she said.

“I am running for state Assembly because I want to make sure that every person has the opportunity to succeed and thrive, and because I can use my experience as a scientist, elected school board member, and a civic leader to make a difference in their lives.”



Patel was elected to the Poway Unified board when the district was struggling because of financial mismanagement and criminal embezzlement and helped to restore fiscal responsibility. She was reelected in 2020.

In addition to her work on the school board, Patel serves on the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs and as president of the San Diego County School Boards Association.

Patel, her husband, and their three daughters live in San Diego.