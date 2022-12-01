Rep Sara Jacobs speaks on election night. Photo by Chris Stone

Rep. Sara Jacobs, who represents the new 51st District in central San Diego County, was elected a Caucus Leadership Representative for the 118th Congress that will convene on Jan. 3.

At 33 years old, she will serve as the youngest member of the Democratic House leadership in the next Congress. Her role will be to represent members who have served five terms or less.

“I’m so honored to have earned the support and trust of my colleagues to serve as their Caucus Leadership Representative, and I’m especially excited to be a voice for San Diego when the biggest decisions are made,” said Jacobs.

“As we usher in a new generation of leaders, I’m incredibly grateful that House Democrats have prioritized and uplifted young voices, and I’m looking forward to cementing that priority in the 118th Congress,” she said.

“With our democracy and our bodily autonomy on the line, women, young people, and people of color turned out to vote for Democrats in record numbers — and it’s our responsibility to keep them engaged and invested in our work.”

Democratic leadership in the House is changing with Rep. Nancy Pelosi stepping down and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York elected to chair the caucus.