Gov. Gavin Newsom at the White House with the Washington Monument in the background. Image from Governor’s Office video

A national political news website reported Saturday that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has told President Biden he will not mount a challenge to his re-election in 2024.

Politico said Newsom promised Biden on election night earlier this month that he would not seek the Democratic nomination for President if Biden chooses to run again.

“I’ve told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady,” Politico quoted Newsom as saying.

The report was based on an interview with Newsom in Sacramento on election night.

After brushing aside a recall attempt last year, and winning re-election by a wide margin on Nov. 8, Newsom is considered the most likely future presidential candidate among a younger generation of Democrats.

He won re-election by a margin of 59% to 41% — more than the 57%-42% victory of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is considered a likely contender for the Republican nomination.

Newsom has been aggressively pushing Democratic messages, posting on Donald Trump’s new social media network and buying ads on Fox News targeting the GOP.

But Politico said Newsom is “all in” for Biden’s re-election and plans to “wait his turn” on the national stage.