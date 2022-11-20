Mayor Todd Gloria, City Councilmember Jennifer Campbell and other residents mark the reopening of the Tecolote Shores North playground in Mission Bay Saturday. Photo via @MayorToddGloria

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, City Councilmember Jennifer Campbell and other residents marked the reopening of the Tecolote Shores North playground in Mission Bay Saturday.

A popular attraction for San Diegans and visitors, the playground is part of a larger renovation of Mission Bay several facilities, according to a news release.

The $3.8 million project features upgraded play equipment for better access, an adult fitness course, shade structures, improved landscaping and irrigation, a city spokesman said. Along with a retrofitted comfort station, the project also includes an improved parking lot and an ADA-compliant pathway, with security lighting that connects Tecolote Shores North and Tecolote Shores South.

See more Now THIS is what #GettingitDone looks like! I was proud to partner with @CMJenCampbell for the ribbon cutting on the new playground and fitness equipment in Tecolote Shores at #MissionBay Park. Coming next: Phase 2 – the new playground at #TecoloteSouth. Stay tuned! #ForAllofUs pic.twitter.com/UF51T5NuEh — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) November 19, 2022

At the Saturday event, Gloria said the revived Tecolote Shores is “emblematic of our efforts to get things done for San Diego residents and, in this case, our visitors, too.”

“I was thrilled to cut the ribbon today and I’m proud to know that folks from all over the world will be enjoying these amenities for many years to come,” he added. Campbell, whose district includes the park, said she’s “incredibly grateful to have this upgraded facility in Mission Bay.”

“This beautiful new area means residents can enjoy the outdoors by taking a stroll or playing on the playground,” Campbell said. She credited Gloria for his “interest in ensuring people have outdoor spaces like these to enjoy, as well as the (city) Engineering and Capital Projects, and Parks and Recreation departments for creating this wonderful space.”

The Tecolote Shores North opening completes the first phase of the overall Tecolote Park Improvements project, which also included the De Anza Cove adult fitness course that opened in May, a city spokesman said.

The second phase, upgrades to Tecolote Shores South, should begin in a few weeks, with a completion expected next May. The entire project, according to the city, costs $8.38 million as part of the Mission Bay Park Improvement Fund.

City News Service contributed to this article.