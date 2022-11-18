Curbside trash bins. Courtesy City of SanDiego

The ballot measure that would repeal “The People’s Ordinance” mandating free trash collection for owners of single-family homes in San Diego appeared to have passed Thursday by a margin of fewer than 3,000 votes.

With just 15,000 votes remaining to be counted across the county, Measure B was leading by 2,890 votes at 50.4% of the total.

The measure overcame an Election Night deficit of 2,000 votes with subsequent ballot counts breaking in favor of passage of the measure, which would allow the City Council to adopt a monthly fee for solid trash pickup for single-family homes and multi-family complexes with up to four residences on a single lot.

The measure would not impose a specific fee on its own. Such a fee would require a study to determine the city’s costs to provide the services, as well as City Council approval.

Supporters say the measure would end a system that allowed a benefit for some residents, while those living in apartments and condominiums had to pay for private haulers. According to the ballot argument in support of the measure, its passage would “fix this broken and unfair system so San Diego can start delivering better services for all of us, like bulky item pickup and free replacement of broken trash bins.”

Opponents say homeowners already pay for trash pickup through property taxes and thus would be charged twice for the same service if Measure B passes.