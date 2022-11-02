Photo by Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local

The North County Transit District will offer free bus and train rides for North County residents on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 8. BREEZE, COASTER, SPRINTER, FLEX and LIFT services will be free for all riders on Election Day, ensuring North County residents can reach their polling place via transit to exercise their right to vote.



“We are offering free rides to residents on one of the most important days for our country – Election Day,” said NCTD Board Chair and Solana Beach Councilmember Jewel Edson. “We want North County residents to have every opportunity to participate in our democracy. Free rides will help bridge the gap between where people live and where they can cast their vote on November 8.”



Free rides will be honored on all NCTD services including BREEZE buses, SPRINTER and COASTER trains, and FLEX and LIFT. NCTD services will operate on a normal weekday schedule. Passengers will not need a PRONTO card or valid fare. Services not included during the free rides on Election Day promotion are Amtrak Rail 2 Rail and MTS services.



The San Diego County Registrar of Voters offers dozens of polling locations in North County. NCTD has developed an online map showing residents how to take transit to get to their nearest polling location.

