A handgun in a holster that can be concealed by clothing. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A local firearms advocacy group praised the U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down New York State’s concealed gun rules, but the San Diego Sheriff’s Department said there will be no immediate change in policy here.

San Diegans who wish to carry a concealed firearm in public must sill demonstrate “good cause” in order to receive a permit.

The sheriff’s department issued a statement after the ruling saying it is evaluating the decision and what it means for San Diego County.

“The Supreme Court did not hold that a state cannot require a license to carry a firearm in public,” the department noted. “California still regulates the carrying of firearms in public places, in part, by requiring a license to carry concealed a pistol, revolver, or other firearm.”

But the department said it anticipates an increase in applications for concealed carry permits.

Michael Schwartz, executive director of San Diego County Gun Owners, called the high court’s decision a “huge victory for civil rights” and said he hoped it would have a “positive impact” on public policy

“Since our inception, we have made the case that carrying a firearm outside of your home for self-defense is your right. We have worked hard to make concealed carry more accessible in San Diego,” he said.

The sheriff’s department also noted in its response to the ruling that private businesses and property owners can still forbid firearms in their establishments.