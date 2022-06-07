San Diego City Council incumbents Jen Campbell, Monica Montgomery-Steppe and Vivian Moreno all led in early returns Tuesday.
Monica Montgomery-Steppe and Vivian Moreno held commanding leads, at 71% and 63% respectively. Campbell’s lead was narrow, at 32% to Republican political newcomer Linda Lukas’ 24% and former Assemblymember Lori Saldana’s 19%.
“While there remain many votes still to be counted, it appears that voters will have a very clear choice in November between a Democrat who puts public health first and tackles homeless as the public health crisis it is and a Republican,” said Campbell.
In the race for the open seat in District 6, former radio personality Tommy Hough and nonprofit executive Kent Lee were in a virtual tie at 38% each and headed for a runoff in November.
The race for Campbell’s seat drew numerous challengers because of opposition to the councilmember’s support for redeveloping the Midway District and finding a compromise on short-term rental rules.
“It’s clear from our strong first place finish that voters want a councilmember who builds consensus to move all of San Diego forward, just as I did in forging the landmark compromise to deliver common-sense regulations on short term vacation rentals,” said Campbell.
Campbell survived a recall effort in 2021, led by residents opposed to her push to regulate short-term vacation rentals.