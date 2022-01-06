Rep. Darrell Issa greets Donald Trump at a rally in San diego. Photo by Chris Stone

On the first anniversary of the Jan. 6. insurrection by supporters of former President Donald Trump, Rep. Darrell Issa called the incident a “difficult day” but said America must move ahead.

Issa, who repeatedly voted against certifying the election of President Biden, argued that developments since the attack have been worse for the nation.

“That was a difficult day to be in the Capitol. But the weeks and months that followed have been devastating for the nation. Today is an ideal occasion to reflect on that fact,” said the Republican who represents the 50th District in East County.

He cited a spike in immigration, supply chain problems, inflation, drug abuse, COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the withdrawal from Afghanistan as greater challenges to America than the attack by Trump supporters who vandalized the building, assaulted police and sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives.

Issa made no mention of Trump, who continues to argue incorrectly that he won the 2020 election, and whose rally on Jan. 6 immediately preceded the attack.

But Biden specifically blamed Trump for what happened that day.

“A former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so because he values power over principle. He can’t accept he lost,” Biden said.