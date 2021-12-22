Rep. Scott Peters in front of the U.S. Capitol. Courtesy of his office

Rep. Scott Peters confirmed Wednesday that he will run for reelection in the new 50th congressional district in coastal San Diego County.

The new district drawn by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission based on the 2020 Census includes much of the area in Peters’ current 52nd District.

“As the region and nation fight to overcome the devastating health and economic impacts of COVID, the ability to continue to bring federal resources home is what we need to recover,” Peters said. “My growing seniority in Congress puts me in a position to deliver, as does my track record of being able to work with everyone to solve problems.”

Peters is a Democrat who has served in the House of Representatives since 2013. He is a member of the influential House Energy & Commerce committee and vice chair for policy of the New Democrat Coalition, which is the largest ideological caucus in the House.

California lost one seat in Congress after the Census, but population growth in San Diego County ensured that five districts remain, even though their boundaries and numbers have shifted.

On Tuesday, Rep. Sara Jacobs announced she will run for reelection in the new 51st District in central San Diego County, while Rep. Darrell Issa said he would campaign in the new 48th District. Rep. Juan Vargas has not indicated whether he will run for reelection in the new 52nd District in the south county area.