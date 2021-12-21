Reps. Juan Vargas (left), Sara Jacobs, Scott Peters and Mike Levin. Image from livestream during San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce event

First-term Rep. Sara Jacobs announced Tuesday that she will seek re-election to the House of Representatives in the new 51st District in 2022. Hours later, Republican Rep. Darrell Issa said he’d seek the new 48th District seat.

The announcements follow release of the final redistricting maps by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission.

The new district in central San Diego County includes much of Democrat Jacobs’ current 53rd District, but also parts of the county previously represented by Reps. Scott Peters, Issa and Juan Vargas.

California lost one seat in Congress after the 2020 Census, but population growth in San Diego County ensured that five district remain, even though their boundaries and numbers have shifted.

California Citizens Redistricting Commission chart shows CVAP —Citizen Voting Age Population shares.

The new 51st District includes Normal Heights, Kensington, Talmadge, the College area, Rolando, Linda Vista, Serra Mesa, Allied Gardens, San Carlos, Grantville, Del Cerro, University City, Clairemont, Mira Mesa, Kearny Mesa, Sorrento Valley, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Rancho Peñasquitos, Scripps Ranch, Miramar, Spring Valley, La Presa, and the cities of Lemon Grove, La Mesa, and El Cajon.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of California’s 53rd Congressional District, and with these new maps, I am excited to continue to serve so many of my current constituents and a number of new communities that mean so much to San Diego in the 51st District,” Jacobs said.

Issa said late Tuesday he would run for re-election in the new 48th District, which includes most of the East County area he currently represents.

“With the encouragement and support of family, friends and especially constituents throughout the region I have represented since 2001, I am announcing that next year I will seek election in California’s new 48th Congressional District,” said Issa, who previously held a coastal North County seat now occupied by Rep. Mike Levin, a Democrat.

“It is a community I know very well, have represented in Congress before, and hope to continue to serve for years to come,” Issa said in a statement.

Issa’s seat looked more competitive earlier in the remap process, “but now looks fairly safe for the GOP,” says CNN national political reporter Maeve Reston.

Other members of the San Diego delegation have not announced which districts they will target, but Levin’s 49th District is largely unchanged, the new 50th includes many of the communities currently represented by Peters, and the new 52nd has the most populous portion of Vargas’ current district.

Final Congressional districts in San Diego County. Courtesy Citizens Redistricting Commission

Updated at 9 p.m..Dec. 21, 2021